The operator of the Ibis Hong Kong Central and Sheung Wan hotel has refunded a HK$5,000 “cleaning fee” charged to a guest who tested positive for Covid-19. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong reopens: life after quarantine
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

HK$5,000 to disinfect a room? Hong Kong hotel refunds ‘cleaning fee’ for guest who tested positive for Covid-19

  • Daughter-in-law of Australian couple insists they were only told about ‘cleaning fee’ when they arrived from Sydney
  • Several hotels impose cleaning fees ranging from HK$1,000 to HK$3,500 if guests fail compulsory Covid-19 test

Rachel Yeo
Updated: 8:52am, 4 Dec, 2022

