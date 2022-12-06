Some unvaccinated residents say it has not been easy to obtain exemptions again after authorities voided 20,000 certificates. Photo: Dickson Lee
‘It’s like being in prison’: unvaccinated Hongkongers warn of social isolation, health struggles after 20,000 Covid jab exemptions voided
- Some unvaccinated residents say it has not been easy to obtain exemptions again after authorities voided 20,000 certificates
- A 63-year-old owner of an IT company says he was unable to enter restaurant to commemorate late wife as he is not inoculated
Some unvaccinated residents say it has not been easy to obtain exemptions again after authorities voided 20,000 certificates. Photo: Dickson Lee