People in Beijing queue up at a coronavirus test station earlier this week. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Mainland China’s easing should spur Hong Kong to ask for border reopening, business leaders and health experts say
- Easing of restrictions by Beijing sparks hopes that city can also axe entry restrictions for inbound travellers
- Politician appeals for Hong Kong to ask Beijing for increase in quarantine hotel quota to make business, family travel easier
People in Beijing queue up at a coronavirus test station earlier this week. Photo: EPA-EFE