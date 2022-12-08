A Covid-19 vaccination centre in Quarry Bay. Experts from Hong Kong’s scientific committees earlier recommended the new Omicron-specific jab be made available to the wider population. Photo: Edmond So
Coronavirus: 400 per cent jump in number of Hongkongers taking fourth jab after Omicron-targeted shots become available
- Some 81 per cent of Hongkongers receiving fourth coronavirus jab in past week have opted for new vaccine
- Hong Kong on Wednesday reported 11,981 infections, 703 of which were imported, and 22 additional deaths
A Covid-19 vaccination centre in Quarry Bay. Experts from Hong Kong’s scientific committees earlier recommended the new Omicron-specific jab be made available to the wider population. Photo: Edmond So