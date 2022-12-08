This story has been made freely available as a public service to our readers. Please consider supporting SCMP’s journalism by subscribing . Travellers found to be infected with Covid-19 after arriving in Hong Kong can be released on the fifth day of isolation instead of the seventh if they return a negative result on a rapid test under a series of eased measures to be announced on Thursday, according to sources. But arrivals will still be required to take a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test upon landing and on their third day, under the current “0+3” regime of three days of medical surveillance with limited citywide movement. Other relaxations will include the shortening of isolation periods for infected persons and their close contacts from a week to five days. Close contacts, regardless of vaccination status, would be subject to the same quarantine treatment, a government source added. As Beijing eases Covid-19 rules, experts say Hong Kong should follow suit Other social-distancing rules and mask requirements will remain unchanged. Details will be announced in the weekly briefing by the Centre for Health Protection on Thursday afternoon. The easing of coronavirus curbs came a day after mainland China’s paradigm shift in its zero-Covid policy, with the Hong Kong government under pressure to further relax border controls. ‘It’s like being in prison’: Hongkongers unfit for Covid jabs warn of isolation In the latest move on the mainland, Covid-19 patients with mild or no symptoms are allowed to isolate at home for seven days instead of at a centralised government facility. Their close contacts can also quarantine at home for five days instead of eight. The mainland testing regime has also been eased such that PCR tests are only required for those in high-risk areas and occupations. Others can simply take a rapid antigen test (RAT). Meanwhile, mainland residents no longer need to present a green health code, previously issued to PCR-negative users, when entering public places, except at hospitals, schools and care homes for the elderly. 400 per cent jump in number of Hongkongers taking fourth Covid-19 jab In Hong Kong, inbound travellers serving their three-day medical surveillance cannot access venues that require mandatory vaccine pass checks, including restaurants, bars, gyms and cinemas. However, arrivals are free to enter places which do not require vaccine pass checks, such as museums, theme parks and places of worship, under policy changes announced in mid-November. They also need to take two PCR tests and seven RATs within eight days. The vaccine pass requirement was further tightened from November 30, requiring residents to have received three doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.