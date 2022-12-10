Members of green groups hold a media tour in Pak Nai to show their conservation work. Photo: Jelly Tse
Call to mark 800 hectares in northwest Hong Kong as marine reserve to protect last stronghold of vulnerable seagrass species

  • Beccari’s seagrass habitat in Pak Nai thought to house more than 60 per cent of local endangered horseshoe crab population and is wintering ground for black-faced spoonbill
  • Alliance of green groups warns of threats from local tourism and invasive species

Ezra Cheung

Updated: 9:00am, 10 Dec, 2022

