Infected patients no longer isolated in wards with negative pressure, Hospital Authority says in internal memo. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong healthcare and hospitals
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong public hospitals relax Covid-19 isolation, testing rules following mainland China’s easing of curbs

  • Infected patients no longer isolated in wards with negative pressure, Hospital Authority says in internal memo
  • Only patients admitted to hospital who show signs of virus are being tested under new measures

Sammy Heung
Updated: 2:38pm, 10 Dec, 2022

