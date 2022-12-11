Trucks at Hong Kong’s Lok Ma Chau checkpoint. Photo: Martin Chan
Coronavirus: pandemic rules to ease for Hong Kong’s cross-border truck drivers, allowing direct delivery and pickup in mainland China
- City leader reveals that changes will come in ‘one or two days’, following supply chain disruption earlier this year and stifling closed-loop system for ‘suffering’ workers
- Current arrangement limits drivers to operating only through designated border checkpoints
