Moderna expects to introduce up to 48 clinical development initiatives in Hong Kong. Photo: AP
‘Bigger than just Covid vaccines’: US drug giant Moderna wants to collaborate with Hong Kong scientists on mRNA technology with local branch
- Patrick Bergstedt, Moderna senior vice-president of commercial vaccines, says city subsidiary will focus on engaging local stakeholders, with eventual goal to tap into Greater Bay Area
- He hails Hong Kong’s established network, excellent healthcare system and academic circles as pull factors for company
