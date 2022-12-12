Government wants to expand the size of development exempt from environmental impact assessments to speed up the planning process. Photo: Martin Chan
Development size exempt from Hong Kong environmental impact assessments could be more than doubled to 50 hectares, government says
- Environment and Ecology Bureau says exemption size increase from 20 hectares to 50 hectares will help shorten the planning process
- New environmental database also to go online, which will cut time needed for environmental impact assessments by half
