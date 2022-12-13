Shops in Hong Kong’s Sham Shui Po tout Christmas decorations. The city has not eased social-distancing rules for the holiday season despite a shift in Bejing’s Covid policy. Photo: Sam Tsang
breaking | Coronavirus: Hong Kong lifts all restrictions on arrivals to city, ends ‘0+3’ regime
- Arrivals from Wednesday who test negative will no longer need an amber health code and can enter restaurants and other premises previously off limits to them
- New rules will also do away with scanning of QR code on app to enter citywide premises, but restaurant patrons and entrants to certain venues will still need to show jabs record
