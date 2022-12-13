The Hong Kong Council on Smoking and Health proposed raising the current tax on a pack of cigarettes from HK$38 to HK$76. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Two-thirds of Hong Kong smokers will quit or reduce habit if cigarette prices rise, group calling for doubled tobacco tax says

  • Hong Kong Council on Smoking and Health points to university findings saying more than half of surveyed would either reduce or quit habit in the wake of price increase
  • Council last month proposed raising current tax on pack of cigarettes from HK$38 to HK$76

Karin Lyu
Updated: 10:52pm, 13 Dec, 2022

