The Hong Kong Council on Smoking and Health proposed raising the current tax on a pack of cigarettes from HK$38 to HK$76. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Two-thirds of Hong Kong smokers will quit or reduce habit if cigarette prices rise, group calling for doubled tobacco tax says
- Hong Kong Council on Smoking and Health points to university findings saying more than half of surveyed would either reduce or quit habit in the wake of price increase
- Council last month proposed raising current tax on pack of cigarettes from HK$38 to HK$76
