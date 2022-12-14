Few tourists were seen at the Peak Tram on Wednesday. Photo: Elson Li
Few tourists were seen at the Peak Tram on Wednesday. Photo: Elson Li
Hong Kong reopens: life after quarantine
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: tourists in Hong Kong rejoice after amber health code axed but industry leader expects only small rise in visitor numbers for holidays

  • Officials on Tuesday announced the biggest overhaul of the city’s Covid-19 restrictions since the pandemic began
  • Arrivals who test negative for Covid are now issued with a blue code, allowing them to roam freely around the city

Sammy HeungJess MaKarin Lyu
Sammy Heung Jess Ma and Karin Lyu

Updated: 3:58pm, 14 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Few tourists were seen at the Peak Tram on Wednesday. Photo: Elson Li
Few tourists were seen at the Peak Tram on Wednesday. Photo: Elson Li
READ FULL ARTICLE