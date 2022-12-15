Eight out of 12 products tested by the Consumer Council needed to provide more precise instructions to prevent consumers from overfeeding their rabbits. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Eight out of 12 products tested by the Consumer Council needed to provide more precise instructions to prevent consumers from overfeeding their rabbits. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong rabbits face health risks from feed that fails to meet international standards, consumer watchdog finds

  • Rabbit owners urged to pay close attention to pets’ diet after tests show some products do not meet international standards
  • Consumer Council tested 12 feed products for adult rabbits bought from pet supply stores and online shops

Karin Lyu and Harvey Kong
Karin Lyu and Harvey Kong

Updated: 10:55pm, 15 Dec, 2022

