Beijing has rolled back the country’s coronavirus restrictions following earlier protests in key cities across the mainland. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong university predicts 1 million deaths if mainland China reopens without fourth Covid booster, antivirals and social-distancing curbs
- If country reopens fully between December and next January, healthcare systems across all provinces will be unable to handle infection surge, study says
- Researchers recommend Beijing roll out a mass vaccination programme for fourth dose 30 to 60 days before reopening
