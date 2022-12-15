Beijing has rolled back the country’s coronavirus restrictions following earlier protests in key cities across the mainland. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus
Hong Kong university predicts 1 million deaths if mainland China reopens without fourth Covid booster, antivirals and social-distancing curbs

  • If country reopens fully between December and next January, healthcare systems across all provinces will be unable to handle infection surge, study says
  • Researchers recommend Beijing roll out a mass vaccination programme for fourth dose 30 to 60 days before reopening

Sammy Heung
Sammy Heung

Updated: 12:07am, 16 Dec, 2022

