There are currently 6,657 full-time doctors and 29,550 full-time nurses in the public healthcare system in Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

‘Very unsatisfactory’: only 65 overseas doctors apply for special scheme to work in Hong Kong

  • Scheme recognises qualifications of non-locally trained doctors from 50 overseas medical schools, allowing them to work in city without licensing exam
  • Only nine applicants were given an offer, while Hospital Authority chairman Henry Fan acknowledges competition for talent is ‘fierce’

Emily Hung

Updated: 11:39pm, 15 Dec, 2022

