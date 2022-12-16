Macau has eased Covid-19 measures and allows travellers, including those from Hong Kong, to quarantine at home or at hotels of their choice. Photo: AFP
Macau eases Covid-19 rules, allows home quarantine for arrivals, including those from Hong Kong
- Travellers can now quarantine at home or any hotel of their choice instead of at centralised isolation facilities
- Infected patients are also allowed to stay home and Macau will no longer lock down entire buildings when a confirmed case is discovered
