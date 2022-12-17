Four-month-old Cleo Lai at the Hong Kong Children’s Hospital. Photo: Handout
Four-month-old Cleo Lai at the Hong Kong Children’s Hospital. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong healthcare and hospitals
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

4-month-old Hong Kong girl suffering from heart failure ‘receives successful transplant with donated organ from mainland China’, in city’s first such arrangement

  • Sources say Cleo Lai has undergone procedure, the first of its kind locally, in the past 24 hours after approval from statutory body
  • Child suffered from dilated cardiomyopathy, making it harder for her heart to pump blood around the body and requiring drugs and a ventilator to keep her alive

Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 3:02pm, 17 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Four-month-old Cleo Lai at the Hong Kong Children’s Hospital. Photo: Handout
Four-month-old Cleo Lai at the Hong Kong Children’s Hospital. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE