Four-month-old Cleo Lai at the Hong Kong Children’s Hospital. Photo: Handout
4-month-old Hong Kong girl suffering from heart failure ‘receives successful transplant with donated organ from mainland China’, in city’s first such arrangement
- Sources say Cleo Lai has undergone procedure, the first of its kind locally, in the past 24 hours after approval from statutory body
- Child suffered from dilated cardiomyopathy, making it harder for her heart to pump blood around the body and requiring drugs and a ventilator to keep her alive
