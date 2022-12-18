This story has been made freely available as a public service to our readers. Please consider supporting SCMP’s journalism by subscribing . Hong Kong recorded its lowest overall temperature so far for the year at 9.4 degrees Celsius (48.9 Fahrenheit) on Sunday morning as the Observatory issued a cold weather alert and warned of strong northerly winds for the day. The forecaster predicted the weather would remain cold for the next few days, with the minimum temperature at around 9 degrees in urban areas on Monday. An intense winter monsoon is expected to bring cold and windy conditions to the city and Guangdong province, according to the Observatory. Temperatures are set to rise slightly midweek, but mornings and nights will remain cold. The temperature is expected to be 1 or 2 degrees lower in the New Territories. By 10.20am, several districts in Hong Kong recorded minimum temperatures lower than the forecaster’s record. Kowloon City, Tseung Kwan O, Ta Kwu Ling in Tuen Mun and Tai Mei Tuk logged lows of 8.3 degrees. Other notable areas that dropped below 9.4 degrees in the same period included Shau Kei Wan, which recorded 8.5 degrees, and Kwun Tong, at 7.8 degrees. Hong Kong issues cold weather warning, with temperatures to dip over weekend While daytime conditions are set to be fine and dry on Sunday, the Observatory warned of strong northerly winds which might occasionally reach gale force on high ground and offshore.