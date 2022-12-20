The public hospital system is under pressure from mounting Covid and flu cases. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Coronavirus: Hongkongers wait up to 8 hours to see doctors, as emergency wards strain under pressure
- Hospital bed occupancy stood at 113 per cent on Tuesday, while authorities urge patients with ‘non-urgent’ conditions to visit outpatient facilities
- Dr Gladys Kwan, chief manager at the Hospital Authority, says pressure may continue to ramp up during holiday season
The public hospital system is under pressure from mounting Covid and flu cases. Photo: Yik Yeung-man