The public hospital system is under pressure from mounting Covid and flu cases. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong healthcare and hospitals
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hongkongers wait up to 8 hours to see doctors, as emergency wards strain under pressure

  • Hospital bed occupancy stood at 113 per cent on Tuesday, while authorities urge patients with ‘non-urgent’ conditions to visit outpatient facilities
  • Dr Gladys Kwan, chief manager at the Hospital Authority, says pressure may continue to ramp up during holiday season

Kahon Chan

Updated: 12:09am, 21 Dec, 2022

