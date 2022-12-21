The epicentre was located about 23km northwest of Heyuan city in Guangdong province. Photo: Hong Kong Observatory
Hong Kong environmental issues
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hongkongers get late-night shake as 3.6-magnitude earthquake strikes near southeastern China coast

  • Quake struck at 1.03am with epicentre located about 23km northwest of Heyuan city in Guangdong province, or around 180km from Hong Kong, Observatory says
  • One resident says he felt dizzy as his whole building in Tsz Wan Shan shook, with his ‘piano rocking against the wall’

Kahon Chan

Updated: 1:34pm, 21 Dec, 2022

