The charge for plastic bags at checkout will double. Photo: Elson Li
Hongkongers to pay HK$1 for each plastic bag at supermarkets from next week in first increase in 13 years
- Residents will be charged at checkout if they want plastic bag for chilled or frozen items, but will not need to pay for one used for takeaway food or loose fresh goods
- Operators will pocket fee for each of estimated 170 million plastic bags supplied to shoppers every year
