An elderly patient is transferred by ambulance workers at United Christian Hospital in Kwun Tong. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: close contacts of Covid patients at Hong Kong care homes will no longer be sent to quarantine centres to free up space

  • Extra hospital beds and manpower will also be added to cope with an influx of people at public health facilities, authorities say
  • Government announces the new measures in response to patients swarming public hospitals in recent weeks

Sammy Heung and Kahon Chan

Updated: 11:57pm, 22 Dec, 2022

