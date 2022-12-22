An elderly patient is transferred by ambulance workers at United Christian Hospital in Kwun Tong. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: close contacts of Covid patients at Hong Kong care homes will no longer be sent to quarantine centres to free up space
- Extra hospital beds and manpower will also be added to cope with an influx of people at public health facilities, authorities say
- Government announces the new measures in response to patients swarming public hospitals in recent weeks
