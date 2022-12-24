Private sector doctors predict there will not be huge demand to pay for vaccinations. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Private sector medicine pours cold water on prospects of demand for paid-for coronavirus vaccination in Hong Kong

  • Private operators say free shots still available in city and uncertainties over when mainland China and non-resident travel would resume dents prospects
  • Private Hospitals Association says ‘little incentive’ for the sector to acquire vaccines for sale to patients

Kahon Chan

Updated: 8:30am, 24 Dec, 2022

