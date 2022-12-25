Hong Kong’s health minister has said the government is willing to put forward legislative changes to get a cross-border organ donation scheme off the ground. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong healthcare and hospitals
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong to discuss cross-border organ donation plan with Beijing, propose legal changes if necessary, health minister says

  • Health minister Lo Chung-mau says heart donation to Cleo Lai has set ‘very good example’ of what cross-border cooperation can achieve
  • Concerns from local doctors over international backlash about accepting mainland donors do not represent entire medical sector, he adds

Emily Hung

Updated: 5:05pm, 25 Dec, 2022

