Hong Kong’s health minister has said the government is willing to put forward legislative changes to get a cross-border organ donation scheme off the ground. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong to discuss cross-border organ donation plan with Beijing, propose legal changes if necessary, health minister says
- Health minister Lo Chung-mau says heart donation to Cleo Lai has set ‘very good example’ of what cross-border cooperation can achieve
- Concerns from local doctors over international backlash about accepting mainland donors do not represent entire medical sector, he adds
Hong Kong’s health minister has said the government is willing to put forward legislative changes to get a cross-border organ donation scheme off the ground. Photo: Shutterstock