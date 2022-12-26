Accident and emergency departments at 10 Hong Kong public hospitals recorded waiting times of eight hours and above on Boxing Day morning, while a health expert called for the city to stock up on medicine and Covid-19 jabs ahead of a possible border reopening. The Hospital Authority appealed for residents to be patient as 10 of the city’s 18 emergency wards at public hospitals logged extended waiting periods as of 8am Monday, including all three on Hong Kong Island and two in Kowloon. Amid the rush on emergency services, a health expert warned that a full reopening of the border with mainland China could place pressure on the public healthcare system, explaining that many cities there were going through a “tsunami period” of Covid-19 cases. “Hongkongers, who travel to the mainland, may get infected and return to the city. It may lead to pressure on our medical resources,” Professor Jin Dongyan, a virologist at the University of Hong Kong, told a radio programme. Private sector medicine doubts viability of paid-for Hong Kong Covid vaccination However, Jin said he believed the infection risk posed by inbound mainland travellers could be manageable if they took two polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests one to three days before arriving and another two tests after entering Hong Kong. Travellers from the mainland and Macau are currently required to undergo PCR screening on the third day of arrival, while only non-local travellers aged 12 and above from foreign countries need to be fully vaccinated before visiting Hong Kong. According to mainland authorities, around 248 million coronavirus cases were recorded between December 1 and 20, accounting for about 17.6 per cent of the population. The virologist also called for authorities to increase the supply of medicines and BioNTech mRNA-based vaccines in anticipation of the border reopening, explaining that people could come to the city for the jab since it was not available on the mainland. “In fact, we need to get well-prepared,” he said, adding that the government should consider charging non-permanent residents from the mainland for jabs. Under the current rules, non-permanent residents whose limit of stay in the city exceeds 30 days on the day of vaccination or who have received a prior jab in Hong Kong are not required to pay to be inoculated against Covid-19. Paid vaccination programmes at private doctors, clinics and hospitals are open to everyone. Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu on Monday pledged to strike the right balance between easing travel restrictions along the border and reviving the local economy, which has struggled under almost three years of strict anti-epidemic restrictions. “We will implement the border reopening arrangements gradually in order, safely and properly, while taking into account the need to manage changes and risks arising from the pandemic on both sides to enhance the proposal,” he wrote in a piece for pro-Beijing newspaper Tai Kung Po. The city leader made the pledge two days after returning from his first duty visit to Beijing, where Lee had said he hoped to finalise a proposal to ease travel restrictions by mid-January and begin introducing changes before the Lunar New Year holiday started. Hong Kong’s new Covid-19 cases hit 20,000 mark, reaching level last seen in March Hongkongers heading to the mainland are able to travel via the Shenzhen Bay checkpoint but are subject to a daily quota of 3,500. Those planning to cross over must provide a negative PCR test result no more than 24 hours beforehand. Arrivals to the mainland from Hong Kong are also required to undergo a mandatory five-day quarantine period and three days of medical surveillance at a home or hotel. Additional compassionate quotas are also offered to people with urgent needs such as those with an immediate family member who is recently deceased, or anyone required to attend court hearings and important exams.