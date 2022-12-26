The accident and emergency department at Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Monday. Photo: Sam Tsang
The accident and emergency department at Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Monday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus Hong Kong
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong hospitals, clinics battle surge in Covid and flu cases as Panadol shortages frustrate residents

  • With Panadol in short supply across the city, the Post found one pharmacy selling paracetamol in loose packs and strips, a practice seen as a health risk
  • Accident and emergency departments at 10 public hospitals recorded waiting times of eight hours and above on Boxing Day morning

Lo Hoi-ying
Emily Hung and Lo Hoi-ying

Updated: 9:31pm, 26 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The accident and emergency department at Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Monday. Photo: Sam Tsang
The accident and emergency department at Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Monday. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE