One travel agency has reported a more than 500 per cent rise in searches for flights to the mainland via Hong Kong. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
China’s Covid-19 policy rollback prompts surge in searches for mainland flights from Hong Kong, with 1 website reporting 500 per cent traffic spike
- Trip.com Group says search traffic for flights from Hong Kong to mainland soared by 500 per cent during 30-minute window before Monday midnight
- Spike in search traffic comes minutes after mainland authorities announce rollback of coronavirus travel restrictions and Covid-19’s threat status from January 8
