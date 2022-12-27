One travel agency has reported a more than 500 per cent rise in searches for flights to the mainland via Hong Kong. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
One travel agency has reported a more than 500 per cent rise in searches for flights to the mainland via Hong Kong. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong reopens: life after quarantine
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

China’s Covid-19 policy rollback prompts surge in searches for mainland flights from Hong Kong, with 1 website reporting 500 per cent traffic spike

  • Trip.com Group says search traffic for flights from Hong Kong to mainland soared by 500 per cent during 30-minute window before Monday midnight
  • Spike in search traffic comes minutes after mainland authorities announce rollback of coronavirus travel restrictions and Covid-19’s threat status from January 8

Lilian Cheng
Lilian Cheng

Updated: 12:44pm, 27 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
One travel agency has reported a more than 500 per cent rise in searches for flights to the mainland via Hong Kong. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
One travel agency has reported a more than 500 per cent rise in searches for flights to the mainland via Hong Kong. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
READ FULL ARTICLE