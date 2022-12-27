Xiaohongshu is an Instragram-like platform on the mainland. Credit: SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Coronavirus: calls to make mainland China visitors in Hong Kong pay for Covid jabs after online posts detail ways to get free shots in city
- Users of Xiaohongshu, a Chinese Instagram-like social e-commerce platform, recently put up posts showing mainland residents ways to get Covid-19 shots in Hong Kong
- Without giving details, China distributor of BioNTech vaccines says mainlanders can make appointments online to get bivalent shots once border reopens
