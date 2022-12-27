Xiaohongshu is an Instragram-like platform on the mainland. Credit: SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: calls to make mainland China visitors in Hong Kong pay for Covid jabs after online posts detail ways to get free shots in city

  • Users of Xiaohongshu, a Chinese Instagram-like social e-commerce platform, recently put up posts showing mainland residents ways to get Covid-19 shots in Hong Kong
  • Without giving details, China distributor of BioNTech vaccines says mainlanders can make appointments online to get bivalent shots once border reopens

Sammy Heung
William Yiu and Sammy Heung

Updated: 7:45pm, 27 Dec, 2022

