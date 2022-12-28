Hong Kong social worker Yan Yuen, 34, struggles whenever she takes plastic bottles, toilet paper cores and takeaway boxes from her home in Sham Shui Po to the nearest recycling centre every three weeks. It takes her 15 minutes to walk from her 180 sq ft flat to the collection station in Fu Cheong Estate, bypassing two wet markets, several garages, a row of industrial buildings and a bustling thoroughfare on her way to the inconspicuous recycling centre. No recycling bin is available along her route. “I had trouble looking for this recycling station the first time I came here. Still, no sign shows the way,” she said. “I asked myself sometimes why I didn’t just trash them all, but my conscience didn’t allow me to do so.” Yuen is among a group of 16 people who told the Post about their difficulties recycling in Hong Kong due to inadequate facilities. With authorities scrambling to phase out recycling bins, environmentalists have warned that the government will create at least a one-year hiatus where residents will find it difficult to handle their recyclables. Government statistics show the amount of domestic waste generated has been on the rise since 2011, with each person creating 910 grams every day in 2020. Hongkongers to pay HK$1 for each plastic bag at supermarkets from next week But the recycling rate dived to a 10-year low at the same time, with only 19 per cent of domestic waste recycled, amounting to about 1,300 tonnes per day, compared with around 24 per cent in 2016. Environmental group The Green Earth’s senior project officer Wenky Cheung Nga-ting said recycling stations were usually located in places “too remote” from neighbourhoods, making it a challenge for residents. “The government’s plans to gradually remove recycling bins in urban areas within this year will leave behind a one-year vacuum before the enforcement of waste charging in late 2023,” she said. “Hundreds of thousands of residents, especially those living in single buildings, will be affected.” In his first policy address, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu suggested mandatory recycling at housing estates of more than 1,000 families and single buildings with 100 households or above before 2024. Hong Kong weighs doubling of fines for littering, similar offences to HK$3,000 The Environmental Protection Department said it had begun studying the legal framework and operational details of the proposed regulation, and would consult stakeholders and the public in due course. The department reviewed the use of kerbside recycling bins after the ombudsman in April complained that they had been reduced to usage for ordinary rubbish. “Those bins’ recycling volume is generally low in urban areas,” a department spokesman said. “It is easy for passers-by to mistakenly put rubbish, waste and receptacles with leftover food or drinks [into the bins], contaminating the recyclables.” As of mid-December, the department had removed 500 recycling bins in urban areas, with 200 remaining, he noted, adding that it would keep 1,100 in rural and fringe areas. Authorities in 2015 launched a Green@Community scheme to promote recycling in society, and have so far set up 43 collection stations and more than 120 makeshift recycling stops at regular locations. Hong Kong recycler presses on despite not accepting lease extension By recycling, the public can earn points to exchange for necessities and groceries such as salt, tissue paper and towels. Authorities last year said each collection station received about a tonne of recyclables daily, including paper, glass, plastic products and home appliances. The Environmental Protection Department said most residents could find a collection spot within 10 minutes of walking. But many residents do not find that to be the case. Thomas Chan Ting-hin, a research associate at The Green Earth, said he had to walk at least 20 minutes to bring his recyclables to the nearest collection point in Wan Chai. “The mobile collection points are open only during working hours. They are always closed when I get off work,” he said. “I wouldn’t want to make a 40-minute round trip after work.” University researcher Beatrice Chau, 26, said she felt “tortured” when she carried up to 15kg of cardboard, cans and glass bottles to the Tin Hau recycling station, 20 minutes from her home. “I dreamed about making it a habit and recycling every week, but the reality is that I can only do it every two to three weeks, and I won’t go until I can no longer stand the pile at home,” she said. “There is no shade along the way. When days are hot, I’m soaked in sweat making that trip.” Hong Kong recycler presses on despite not accepting lease extension Gael Cheng, 38, an IT technician living in Tuen Mun, said he had never been to any government recycling station because he had to take a train and walk for 10 minutes to make the trip. “I don’t feel the government has ever encouraged us to recycle,” he said. “Without the recycling bins, I wouldn’t recycle at all. It is not compulsory, anyway.” The Green Earth suggested authorities adjust the operating hours of the makeshift stations to make it easier for office workers and provide clearer instructions to the public regarding recycling points in their communities.