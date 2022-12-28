This story has been made freely available as a public service to our readers. Please consider supporting SCMP’s journalism by subscribing . Hong Kong has taken the most dramatic steps yet to drop almost all Covid-19 measures from Thursday, including axing mandatory polymerase chain reaction (PCR) Covid-19 tests for inbound travellers, the vaccine pass scheme and quarantine requirements for close contacts following similar action by mainland China. The mask mandate, however, will stay in place, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said on Wednesday. Those arriving into Hong Kong will now need to just present negative results from PCR or Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) conducted within 48 or 24 hours respectively. Hong Kong ministers begin planning for full reopening of mainland China border Earlier, the Post also learned that the current 12-person ban on public gatherings would be scrapped. Lee revealed the latest measures on Wednesday afternoon, at a press conference attended also by health secretary Lo Chung-mau and Centre for Health Protection controller Edwin Tsui Lok-kin. Infected individuals will still be required to undergo a five-day isolation and can only be released after showing negative results on rapid antigen tests (RAT) on the fourth and fifth days. Hong Kong-mainland China border ‘to reopen earliest January 10’ Beijing earlier announced it would scrap mandatory quarantine and reopen borders from next month, with its National Immigration Administration set to start issuing tourist and business visas to allow Chinese nationals to enter Hong Kong. From January 8, all incoming travellers to mainland China are only required to present a negative PCR test within 48 hours, without undergoing any quarantine or post-arrival test. Close contacts are currently required to undergo five days of home quarantine and daily RAT. They can only be released after testing negative on the fifth day. Hong Kong’s transport chief demands Japan cancel move to impose flight curbs Incoming travellers have to undergo a PCR test on the first and third day of arrival, as well as conduct daily RAT until the fifth day. The vaccine pass scheme came into effect on February 24, and has been tightened over the year, requiring residents as young as five to be triple-jabbed to enter premises citywide. In November, authorities dropped mandatory vaccine pass checks at certain venues, including theme parks and museums. Here are the live updates from the presser: Surveillance of new mutant strains The authorities will continue to test sewage samples and select random samples among patients for genome sequencing to closely monitor the emergence of new strains. “The number of new infections remains high and our sewage surveillance data still shows that Covid-19 remains active,” Lo said. “The death rate of Covid-19 is still higher than that of influenza. Cases of flu and Covid-19 in winter will still add pressure to our healthcare system.” Vaccine supply, no freebies for non-residents Lo said authorities had procured sufficient vaccine stock, adding the bivalent jabs by BioNTech and its toddler version were in greater demand than first-generation doses. Non-Hong Kong residents will have to stay at least 30 days to be eligible for booster shots. “We will not allow non-residents who are staying for a short period of time to get jabbed for free.” Lo warned, adding that such individuals could turn to the private market. Hongkongers to have priority healthcare access Hong Kong residents will have priority access to the city’s healthcare system, while non-residents will be charged HK$1,230 for emergency ward services in public hospitals. Non-residents will have to consult private clinics for services and oral medicines such as Paxlovid. Those who visit public hospitals must pay at least HK$6,000 for each treatment. Hong Kong residents will have access to Covid-19 medication free of charge. “We have to protect medical services and resources to ensure that the public is being protected,” Lo noted. He said the Hospital Authority had been strengthening its capacity and ability to deal with emergencies, adding that it would continue its collaboration with the private sector. The city’s healthcare system had sufficient supply of medicine containing paracetamol, he added, saying that doctors would prescribe drugs precisely to ensure stocks remained sufficient. Travel curbs dropped Lee said there would be no more PCR tests for all arrivals, including those from mainland China, Taiwan and Macau. Inbound travellers only need to conduct daily RAT for five consecutive days. No more social distancing Lee said all rules but the mask mandate would be cancelled. This means the quarantine order for close contacts, use of vaccine pass, dining restrictions such as a distance of 1.5 metres between two tables, and any limits on capacity of restaurants as well as other targeted premises will be lifted. People are still required to wear masks in public places and on public transport. “Mask wearing is a key tool to protect us against respiratory diseases,” Lo said, “Hong Kong is now experiencing the peak of the winter flu season, if we cancel the mask mandate, there could be a sudden surge of patients and a serious ‘twindemic’.” The 12-person gathering ban in public will also be cancelled. Quarantine axed for close contacts Close contacts under quarantine orders will be allowed to leave their residence, or government-run facilities, from Thursday. The government will no longer distribute supplies to close contacts, but will continue to send them to residents with reported infections. Bye bye, vaccine pass The vaccine pass scheme will be dropped from Thursday, with Lo saying the city had built a strong immunity barrier and achieved an ideal vaccination rate at 94 per cent, an important basis for the resumption of socio-economic activities. “From now, we will focus on lifting the vaccination rate of the elderly and children for greater protection,” Lo said.