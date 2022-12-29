Pregnant mothers can pass on the infection to their newborns. Photo: Shutterstock
Pregnant mothers can pass on the infection to their newborns.
Hong Kong study finds prenatal screening drastically reduces infant deaths, illness from common bacterial infection

  • Group B Streptococcus bacteria is carried by around 20 per cent of expectant mothers and is usually harmless, but can cause complications for newborns
  • Number of infected infants dropped from one in every 1,000, to 0.2 in every 1,000 after universal screening was introduced

Lo Hoi-ying
Lo Hoi-ying

Updated: 7:00am, 29 Dec, 2022

