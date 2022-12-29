Pregnant mothers can pass on the infection to their newborns. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong study finds prenatal screening drastically reduces infant deaths, illness from common bacterial infection
- Group B Streptococcus bacteria is carried by around 20 per cent of expectant mothers and is usually harmless, but can cause complications for newborns
- Number of infected infants dropped from one in every 1,000, to 0.2 in every 1,000 after universal screening was introduced
