Hong Kong has been closed off from the world for nearly three years amid the pandemic. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong reopens: life after quarantine
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Explainer |
Welcome to Hong Kong? With the city’s latest drastic easing of Covid curbs, here’s what you need to know if you’re finally visiting

  • Among the biggest changes is the dropping of PCR tests for arrivals and all social-distancing restrictions
  • Mask mandate remains, however, and there are limitations to getting vaccinated

Sammy Heung
Sammy Heung

Updated: 9:54pm, 28 Dec, 2022

