Hong Kong has dropped most social-distancing measures in its most drastic round of eased curbs since the pandemic emerged three years ago. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: time to ‘hand over responsibility and power’ to Hongkongers in fight against Covid, health chief says amid eased curbs
- Secretary for Health Lo Chung-mau assures public that rising caseloads will not overwhelm healthcare system
- He insists that the dropping of nearly all social-distancing measures is not a rushed decision
