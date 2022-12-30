Health experts have called for authorities to axe the daily testing requirement for school students at the end of January. Photo: Elson Li
Health experts urge Hong Kong to axe daily Covid testing for schools from January 31, cite measure’s limited impact amid widespread curbs easing
- Respiratory medicine expert Dr Leung Chi-chiu says daily rapid testing at schools can be axed by next month’s end as city will have sufficient herd immunity levels
- But parents, students and school heads divided over government’s plans to review and potentially axe policy amid wider rollback of Covid-19 restrictions
