The Hong Kong Observatory issued a cold weather warning on Saturday morning when temperatures in some parts of the city once again dropped to below 10 degrees Celsius (50 Fahrenheit). The city's weather forecaster issued the warning at 6.05am, with the mercury dipping to 6.9 degrees in Ngong Ping on Lantau Island, while Ta Kwu Ling and Tai Mo Shan logged temperatures of 7.9 and 8.3 degrees, respectively. Urban areas reported temperatures of around 12 degrees, while figures for the New Territories showed the mercury had dipped a few degrees lower there. Cold weather warnings are generally issued when Hong Kong logs temperatures of 12 degrees and below. Elderly Hongkongers flood emergency hotline as cold weather grips city On December 18, the city recorded its lowest overall temperature so far for the year at 9.4 degrees as the Observatory issued a frost warning along with a cold weather alert. Discussing the forecast for Saturday, the Observatory said a dry monsoon was bringing generally fine weather to Guangdong, with the mercury reaching around 18 degrees during the day. Temperatures were expected to rise after Saturday, with sunny intervals in the coming days culminating in temperatures of between 15 and 21 degrees, it said, adding that New Year's Day could see one or two light rain patches in the morning and nighttime. Hong Kong Observatory issues frost warning and cold weather alert The Centre for Health Protection on Saturday reminded residents, especially those with chronic illnesses and the elderly, to take measures to protect their health during the period of cold weather. "Elderly people have less insulating fat beneath their skin to keep them warm and their body temperature control mechanism may be weaker. Their body may not be able to appropriately respond to the cold weather," a spokesman said. The Home Affairs Department on the same day also opened 18 temporary shelters for people in need.