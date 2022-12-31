A shelf emptied of Panadol and cold medicine at a pharmacy in Kowloon Bay. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong pharmacies accused of price-gouging on over-the-counter painkillers as Covid-19 cases rise in city and mainland China

  • Prices for some over-the-counter paracetamol-based drugs are up by almost four times as people panic buy pain relief pills
  • Public anger erupts after online picture appears to show a Sham Shui Po pharmacy selling 50-pill packs of Panadol at HK$798

Lo Hoi-ying
Updated: 11:40am, 31 Dec, 2022

