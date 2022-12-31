Holidaymakers with young children should take extra care if they are visiting countries that have no mask mandates, the city’s health minister has warned. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong health minister voices concerns as families with young children travel overseas following Covid policy rollback
- Health minister Lo Chung-mau warns of ‘serious health consequences’ if children catch coronavirus while on holiday overseas
- Aligned jab rules would ‘certainly’ help reduce case spike after mainland Chinese border fully reopens, but could reduce visitor traffic, he adds
