Medical staff treat patients with Covid-19 symptoms at a temporary holding area outside Caritas Medical Centre in Cheung Sha Wan as a fifth wave of infections threated to overwhelm health services. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong reopens: life after quarantine
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

To hell and back: Hong Kong moved from Covid-19 disaster zone to bringing back Rugby Sevens and K-pop concerts

  • Deadly fifth wave of Covid-19 infections made life misery for Hongkongers before things got better
  • City moved in 12 months from having world’s harshest restrictions to dropping all pandemic rules

Sammy Heung
Sammy Heung and Emily Hung

Updated: 6:17pm, 31 Dec, 2022

