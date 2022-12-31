A HK$10 levy on plastic bags took effect on Saturday. Photo: Jelly Tse
‘I had no idea’: Hongkongers question new HK$1 levy on plastic bags as some shoppers are caught off guard by new policy
- Increased levy for plastic bags took effect on Saturday, with shoppers also unable to get free carriers for loose produce and meats
- Some residents say they already bring their own bags, while others feel ‘desensitised’ to existing cost and have no plan to stop using plastic carriers
A HK$10 levy on plastic bags took effect on Saturday. Photo: Jelly Tse