A HK$10 levy on plastic bags took effect on Saturday. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong environmental issues
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

‘I had no idea’: Hongkongers question new HK$1 levy on plastic bags as some shoppers are caught off guard by new policy

  • Increased levy for plastic bags took effect on Saturday, with shoppers also unable to get free carriers for loose produce and meats
  • Some residents say they already bring their own bags, while others feel ‘desensitised’ to existing cost and have no plan to stop using plastic carriers

Ezra Cheung

Updated: 6:24pm, 31 Dec, 2022

