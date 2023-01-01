The eastern buzzard is among 35 species of raptors documented in Hong Kong. Photo: Handout
The eastern buzzard is among 35 species of raptors documented in Hong Kong. Photo: Handout
From Russia with love: bird nursed back to health after being found injured in urban Hong Kong in 2020 returns for 3,325km winter visit

  • Tracked female eastern buzzard travelled for two months from its natural home in Amur Oblast, a Russian administrative area in the far east
  • Animal was found in Central in 2020, believed to have crashed into a window

Ezra Cheung

Updated: 10:58am, 1 Jan, 2023

