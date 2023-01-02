Commuters in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay. The city is reporting daily Covid caseloads of more than 20,000, but an expert has said the number could be 10 times that. Photo: Edmond So
Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s actual Covid count could be up to 200,000 daily, HKU expert says while arguing risks from reopening border with mainland China are small
- Researchers make estimate based on 10,000 residents tested daily
- Virologist Jin Dongyan says with Covid already becoming endemic, imported infections from the mainland may not cause a feared surge in cases
Commuters in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay. The city is reporting daily Covid caseloads of more than 20,000, but an expert has said the number could be 10 times that. Photo: Edmond So