Hong Kong’s No 2 official has sent letters to consulates general of several countries to ask them to drop Covid-19 tests for travellers from the city after mainland China was hit by an outbreak. Chief Secretary Eric Chan Kwok-ki on Tuesday said he had raised concerns with consulates for countries that had imposed restrictions on people from Hong Kong. “These relevant measures are unnecessary and inappropriate … we hope they can reconsider and remove the restrictions,” the chief secretary wrote on his Facebook page. “Hong Kong society has already built a relatively comprehensive anti-epidemic barrier with our high vaccination rates.” The move came after South Korea became the latest in a string of countries to impose a requirement for a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for visitors from Hong Kong and Macau from Saturday. Taiwan will also require proof of a negative PCR test for transit passengers from the mainland arriving via Hong Kong. Chan has sent letters to the diplomatic representatives of Australia, Canada, France, India, the United States and South Korea, which have imposed restrictions on travellers from Hong Kong. South Korea earlier announced that flights from China were only allowed to land at Incheon Airport and travellers needed negative Covid-19 tests before departure and after arrival. Taiwan’s restrictions will come into force on Friday and its Central Epidemic Command Centre said that, until the end of the month, passengers from the mainland going through Hong Kong and Macau must have a negative PCR test within 48 hours of departure, or a negative rapid antigen test within 24 hours of leaving. The latest restrictions from the two popular destinations for Hong Kong residents came as the city geared up to restart quarantine-free travel with the mainland by Sunday – the same day China will reopen its borders and drop all post-arrival test and quarantine requirements for inbound travellers. ‘Hong Kong’s actual daily Covid count could be 200,000, border risks small’ The news came as an intercity bus operator said he had learned that a daily quota of 30,000 people would be imposed on cross-border travel between Hong Kong and the mainland, with one-third allocated to Shenzhen Bay Port. Alan Chan Chung-yee, secretary general of the China Hong Kong and Macau Boundary Crossing Bus Association, told a radio programme that more than 100 intercity buses would be available for use by Sunday, enough to transport the 10,000 travellers crossing by Shenzhen Bay Port. But he warned the available buses could not cope with more travellers if the government increased the numbers allowed because many vehicles were not roadworthy after being immobile over the pandemic. “Many of our vehicles have been left idle for three years, and it takes time to repair them, the tyres, the seats, the antiviral coatings and more,” he said. “We hope the government could provide some subsidies – many of us have had to take out loans to do the work.” Hong Kong schools want to delay mandatory student trips to mainland China Ben Chan Han-pan, a lawmaker, added he feared the city’s railway system could also become overwhelmed after the border reopened. He highlighted that the East Rail line, which ends at the Lo Wu and Lok Ma Chau checkpoints, had replaced its 12-carriage trains with nine carriages last May. He appealed to the MTR Corporation to expand its capacity and increase the frequency of trains to prepare for the border reopening. Chan said he also wanted a quota of 40,000 cross-border travellers, about 10 per cent of pre-pandemic level, with the checkpoints at Lo Wu, Lok Ma Chau and West Kowloon stations to reopen first, to ensure an orderly resumption. He added he thought most people would travel for family reunions at first, rather than for work or leisure because of the Covid-19 situation on the mainland. Chan asked the authorities in Hong Kong to set up a simple and automatic application system to make it easier for people to cross the border.