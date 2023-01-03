Patients wait to see a doctor at the accident and emergency ward at United Christian Hospital, Kwun Tong. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong healthcare and hospitals
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong hospitals shift resources to cope with surge of patients as city heads back to work after New Year holiday

  • More than 4,000 patients a day have visited accident and emergency departments over the last week, with up to 1,100 admitted to wards every day
  • ‘The nurse couldn’t tell me how long the wait would be last night. I went home at 1am and came back at around noon,’ says 18-year-old patient

Jess Ma
Jess Ma and Emily Hung

Updated: 8:43pm, 3 Jan, 2023

