Hongkongers have been stocking up on diarrhoea and vomiting medicines amid fears of a new Omicron subvariant. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hongkongers have been stocking up on diarrhoea and vomiting medicines amid fears of a new Omicron subvariant. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong healthcare and hospitals
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hongkongers stock up on diarrhoea and vomiting medicine amid concerns over new Omicron subvariant

  • Experts say XBB unlikely to cause new wave because city has been exposed to subvariants and has enough immunity
  • Some residents are buying medicine for relatives in mainland China who are struggling to get supplies

Karin Lyu
Karin Lyu

Updated: 7:21pm, 4 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Hongkongers have been stocking up on diarrhoea and vomiting medicines amid fears of a new Omicron subvariant. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hongkongers have been stocking up on diarrhoea and vomiting medicines amid fears of a new Omicron subvariant. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE