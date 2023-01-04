The number of Covid-19 reinfections in Hong Kong has increased over the past three months, but health experts say the trend is not a cause for concern. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong
Hong Kong

Hong Kong Covid-19 reinfections increase by 4 times amid case surge, but experts say no cause for concern

  • Covid-19 reinfection rate has increased from 1.5 per cent to 6 per cent over past three months
  • Experts say jump expected because city’s last large-scale outbreak took place more than six months ago and residents’ antibodies have weakened

Sammy Heung
Sammy Heung

Updated: 10:07pm, 4 Jan, 2023

