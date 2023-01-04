Hong Kong’s largest mortuary, which can hold up to 830 bodies, opened last Thursday. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong’s largest mortuary hopes to address rising demand for storage space to cope with Covid deaths
- The New Territories (Sha Tin) Forensic Medicine Centre, which can hold up to 830 bodies, will replace the Fu Shan Public Mortuary
- Mortuaries are facing huge pressures as they have had to process 50 bodies a day since December, Department of Health consultant Dr Poon Wai-ming says
