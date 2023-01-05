Travellers in Hong Kong will be able to enter mainland China via road on Sunday, the Post has learned. Photo: Sam Tsang
‘2 checkpoints in northern Hong Kong’ to resume operation in first stage of border reopening with mainland China
- Government source says crossings will be Lok Ma Chau spur line and nearby Man Kam To border control point in North district
- Together with Shenzhen Bay Port that is already handling traffic, they can handle up to 50,000 travellers daily, insider says
Travellers in Hong Kong will be able to enter mainland China via road on Sunday, the Post has learned. Photo: Sam Tsang