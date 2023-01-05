Travellers in Hong Kong will be able to enter mainland China via road on Sunday, the Post has learned. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong reopens: life after quarantine
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

‘2 checkpoints in northern Hong Kong’ to resume operation in first stage of border reopening with mainland China

  • Government source says crossings will be Lok Ma Chau spur line and nearby Man Kam To border control point in North district
  • Together with Shenzhen Bay Port that is already handling traffic, they can handle up to 50,000 travellers daily, insider says

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 7:07am, 5 Jan, 2023

