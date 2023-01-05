Residents are rushing to get their next Covid-19 vaccine doses amid a surge in local cases and plans by authorities to ease cross-border travel to mainland China. Photo: Jelly Tse
20,000 Hongkongers receive Covid jabs each day, with experts citing public concerns over possible case rise following border reopening
- Rise in daily vaccine uptake marks sharp increase from 2,000 recorded early last month, with jump beginning when Hong Kong announced Covid policy rollback
- Experts say they believe rise is due to public concerns over resumption of quarantine-free travel with mainland China, along with increase in virus-related deaths
