Residents are rushing to get their next Covid-19 vaccine doses amid a surge in local cases and plans by authorities to ease cross-border travel to mainland China. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong reopens: life after quarantine
20,000 Hongkongers receive Covid jabs each day, with experts citing public concerns over possible case rise following border reopening

  • Rise in daily vaccine uptake marks sharp increase from 2,000 recorded early last month, with jump beginning when Hong Kong announced Covid policy rollback
  • Experts say they believe rise is due to public concerns over resumption of quarantine-free travel with mainland China, along with increase in virus-related deaths

Elizabeth CheungKitty Wang
Emily Hung Elizabeth Cheung and Kitty Wang

Updated: 9:30am, 5 Jan, 2023

