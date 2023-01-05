Government staff in January last year investigate Covid transmission from hamsters at a pet shop. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong welcomes back hamsters a year after ban and mass culling over Covid transmission fears, with import of pets to start mid-January
- Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department confirms in statement it is preparing to resume commercial import of the small mammals
- Authorities will test the pets before putting them on sale
