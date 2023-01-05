Government staff in January last year investigate Covid transmission from hamsters at a pet shop. Photo: Edmond So
Government staff in January last year investigate Covid transmission from hamsters at a pet shop. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong economy
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong welcomes back hamsters a year after ban and mass culling over Covid transmission fears, with import of pets to start mid-January

  • Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department confirms in statement it is preparing to resume commercial import of the small mammals
  • Authorities will test the pets before putting them on sale

Kahon Chan

Updated: 9:10am, 5 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Government staff in January last year investigate Covid transmission from hamsters at a pet shop. Photo: Edmond So
Government staff in January last year investigate Covid transmission from hamsters at a pet shop. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE